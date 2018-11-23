Chamber president: New CBD will 'enhance trade'

PLAN: Bundaberg Regional Council's executive planner Ben Artup delivered a the for the Future of Bundaberg project last Friday.

BUNDABERG Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan believes the council's CBD rebuild plan is a terrific initiative.

Mr Morgan said a university and hospital would stimulate small business by bringing people into the CBD.

"The CBD could certainly use a bit of a boost, and it's exciting to see council really leading the way for traders in town,” he said.

"Anywhere you have a concentration of people, particularly professionals, can only enhance trading within the town.”

Even though the plans would require many businesses to move or leave the area, Mr Morgan said it would still benefit to small business.

"This would bring opportunity to the region, and that opportunity will increase the number of potential customers,” he said.

Mr Morgan praised Bundaberg Regional Council for its foresight and planning in the space.

"I just think when you have a council that's proactive on growth, it does build not just the business community but the community overall,” he said.

"Growth is a good thing, and while not everyone will be happy, it can only be a positive thing.”

Yesterday's NewsMail reported comments by CQUniversity Bundaberg associate vice-chancellor Luke Sinclair that the organisation would always support growth in the region.

Mr Sinclair said while the council's plan included a university, it wouldn't be CQU.

"CQUniversity was interested to learn of plans for the future of Bundaberg's CBD including a CBD university campus,” Mr Sinclair said.

"It would however be unfeasible for us to relocate our current operations and facilities.

"It should be noted that over the years we have made considerable investment in current facilities and course offerings at our University Drive site.

"In particular, we have invested heavily in purpose-built facilities such as labs, teaching spaces, a gym and the accident investigation laboratory.

"The accident forensics lab in particular, is the only facility of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere and includes artefacts such as a plane and a several train carriages and rail track.”