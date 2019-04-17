Chamber of Commerce's wish list in lead-up to election

The Bundaberg CBD provides a wealth of dedicated businesses that make for a wonderful day out.

WITH the federal election nearing and political promises rife, the NewsMail has turned to the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce on what they want to see from candidates.

There have been eight candidates announced for Hinkler so far for the May 18 federal election.

Chamber president Yale Morgan said the organisation worked with all levels of government and oppositions to support the business community, both locally and nationally.

He said the chamber had outlined four key areas it wanted to see strong policy to set the right environment for.

These are wages, electricity prices, local employment and cash flow.

With regards to fair wages, he said Australia already had the world's highest minimum wage.

"Employers will have to cut staff or rosters if politicians force wages up too fast. Let the independent Fair Work Commission do its job,” Mr Morgan said.

"Our small to medium business community have been doing the heavy lifting for many years now.

"Wage growth has been slow, but then so has business growth, with many small to medium business owners forgoing any rise in their own pay packet to accommodate the cost of employing staff.”

He said some local businesses now paid more for electricity than rent.

"Australia needs political leadership and a national energy plan,” he said.

He said creating employment opportunities was another focus.

"It should not be hard to find skilled staff,” he said.

"Every young person and jobseeker should be training for a career.

"We need to get more of them into funded training courses. The chamber would also encourage a commitment to supporting local small businesses to up-skill and adapt to engaging online.

"As consumer behaviour shifts towards online purchasing, the retail sector in particular needs to be supported to integrate online sales and marketing models so that they can engage a broader market.”

The final area the chamber would like to see policy focus regards company cash flow.

Mr Morgan said late payments were a big one for small business.

"The chamber would encourage a commitment to taking action on the recommendations made (in a ASBFEO report). Many small business owners lie awake at night, wondering if their cash flow will be enough to see them through the week, the month or the quarter,” he said.

"As a chamber we call on government and opposition to recognise the contribution the business community makes to the Australian economy and deliver policies that stimulate growth and prosperity.

"It is the local business community that creates long term employment solutions, policies making it easier for business to do that will be good for the Bundaberg region.

"Small business is not big business. Small employers do not make super profits, they do however, pay a fair share of tax, and treat staff like family.”

The Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the NewsMail will hold a Meet the Candidates forum to discuss their Policies on the above, plus invite business owners to ask questions that relate to their industry.

This forum is expected to go ahead next month, more information will be released closer to the date.