Chamber backs mayor's call for tax cuts trial

BRING ON A TRIAL: Chamber of Commerce director Yale Morgan supports the mayor's bid for tax cut trials.

BRING ON A TRIAL: Chamber of Commerce director Yale Morgan supports the mayor's bid for tax cut trials. Mike Knott BUN190913CHA3

THE mayor jumping into action following the release of this year's State of the Regions report has had a positive impact on Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce.

On Monday Mayor Jack Dempsey announced he would make a bid for an economic stimulus trial to be brought to Wide Bay Burnett.

The move came after a shocking report confirmed the region had the worst unemployment rate in Australia.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce director Yale Morgan said he strongly supported the bid.

"We've advocated this in the past," he said.

"We certainly want company tax rates to be cut and the abolition of payroll tax.

"It will enable businesses to employ more people."

Payroll tax kicks in when a total wage bill of an employer exceeds a certain threshold.

Mr Morgan said if the fee was reduced or removed, businesses would invest back into their business, staff, infrastructure and capital equipment and have the profits to grow or expand and help the community.

"We would urge the government to take a strong look at the proposal and look at us as a prime trial location," he said.

Following the report's release, which revealed Wide Bay Burnett's 14.9 per cent unemployment rate, Mr Morgan said the statistics were influenced by people not looking for work.

"There's a non-participation factor, I believe," he said.

"If we could look at a State Government agency coming to Bundaberg and becoming a regionally based agency, that would create more job opportunities too."