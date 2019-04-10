Menu
Animal rights protest at JBS Beef City, Friday, December 29, 2017. Kevin Farmer
Challenging views can be done in better ways

Tahlia Stehbens
10th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
I WAS somewhat taken aback when I first witnessed footage of protestors taking their gripe to the farmer's door.

Seeing a field riddled with young activists filming farmers from their mobile phones seemed like it should be on an episode of Black Mirror.

The TV show is known for its satirical stand-alone storylines that explore the phenomena of technology paranoia.

Animal activists march the streets of Toowoomba after their earlier protest at Beef City abattoir. Sunday, 6th May, 2018.
Animal activists march the streets of Toowoomba after their earlier protest at Beef City abattoir. Sunday, 6th May, 2018. Nev Madsen

What had always been a futuristic and fictionally based portrayal of a "what if” situation immediately came rushing to the here and now.

While I fully support peaceful activism and believe that disturbing ways of thinking is healthy, I'm not sure freeing cattle out to the street is the way to go about it.

As a vegetarian I think risking the lives of these animals is overtly contradictory.

