Challenger to run against Bartels for division 1

Local farmer Scott Allison is running for division 1 in the local government election. Picture: Mike Knott

Local farmer Scott Allison is running for division 1 in the local government election. Picture: Mike Knott

FORMER Camera House owner Scott Allison is aiming for a seat in the Bundaberg Regional Council chamber.

The lettuce farmer will campaign for division 1 against Jason Bartels in the local government election on March 28.

His main concern would be in making sure an open cut coal mine proposed by Fox Resources would never happen, given that it would jeopardise prime agricultural land.

Road improvements and support for small and medium businesses were also of significance to Mr Allison.

These things all led to the issue of strengthening the regional economy.

“It’s a community that makes an area great,” Mr Allison said.

“Being a councillor is an integral part of keeping the community strong, and in being active in lobbying the right areas for people in the division.”

Mr Allison did not criticise the current council’s direction led under Mayor Jack Dempsey.

But he did believe his experience as a business owner, his roles in community sporing groups, and as a farmer would be a useful asset.

And considering he sold Camera House in late October, and with his four children grown-up, the time was right to give local politics a go.

“I believe I can add a little bit more,” he said.

“I’ve been in business, I’ve been in agriculture and am in touch with the community.

“I feel I can add to what they’re (the council) doing and progress this area forward.

“We have got the best climate, the best beaches, the clean air, a great agricultural industry, a reasonably healthy community, and we want to move that forward.”

Mr Allison said that farmers wanted a council that could protect their prime agricultural land through the planning department, as well as consistent consultation.

The council needed to hear farmers’ concerns and pass those onto the State Government, such as what had happened with Paradise Dam recently.

And as a former business owner based in Bourbong St he felt that “something needs to be done” about the CBD.

“I don’t have the answers to that completely,” he said.

“Certainly small businesses and medium businesses are a large employer of people and that is an issue in Bundaberg, unemployment, so whatever we can do to help small businesses, by putting out red tape or allowing them to communicate with council and councillors, and having forums and putting them in front of people that can help.”

“(The CBD) is looking a bit tired, there’s been a lot of plans and I’ve been to a couple of meetings.

“I don’t have an answer and there are certainly other areas in the world and Australia that are struggling to the same degree with their CBDs.

“This has been going on for 4 to 5 years now, since the last council, and a decision needs to be made,” Mr Allison said.

“We need to get more information on what needs to happen there.”

Division 1 includes Moore Park Beach, Sharon, Gooburrum, Fairymead, Avondale and Yandaran.