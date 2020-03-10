Challenge set to jump-start bionic tech

BIONICS Queensland has launched an Australian-first challenge to help jump-start new bionic discoveries to transform the lives of people living with complex disabilities or chronic disease.

The Bionics Queensland Challenge is open to all Queenslanders with winning teams sharing in $165,000 cash prizes.

Bionics Queensland CEO Dr Robyn Stokes said the challenge was an opportunity for people to showcase their work and take it to the next level.

“The challenge will not only identify and fast track standout bionic innovations and research, it will also showcase Queensland’s emerging medtech success stories,” Dr Stokes said.

“This year we are looking for bionic innovations that improve human mobility, restore or enhance human senses or provide neural and AI-enabled bionic devices, prosthetics, organs and treatments.

“We’re inviting Queensland’s ‘best and brightest’ from all regions to help redefine what it means to live with a disability or chronic disease.”