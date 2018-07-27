Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was airlifted to Tooowoomba after sustaining injuries from a chainsaw.
The man was airlifted to Tooowoomba after sustaining injuries from a chainsaw. Contributed
News

Chainsaw victim performs first aid on himself before airlift

27th Jul 2018 5:15 PM

A MAN who suffered cuts to his leg from a chainsaw used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

On Friday afternoon the man was chopping logs just before the accident occurred.

The injured man dragged himself to a quad bike then rode to his farmhouse to call for help.

LifeFlight's Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service Rescue helicopter responded to the call.

The LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic assessed and treated the man's injuries at the farm.

He was then airlifted in a stable condition to the Toowoomba Hospital.  

chainsaw incident dalby editors picks lifeflight toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    premium_icon Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    Crime DETECTIVES from the Rural Crime Squad are investigating a grazier's report of 120 head of cattle missing from his property in Monto.

    100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    premium_icon 100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    Community Footy great's touching gesture for woman's milestone moment

    'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    premium_icon 'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    Politics Bundaberg council signs agreement for new space

    Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    premium_icon Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    Cycling & MTB Exclusive: Mayor cycling event expands with big stars on way

    Local Partners