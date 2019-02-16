Chainsaw threat after dad finds ex in bed with another man

CHAINSAW: A man has pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on several domestic violence charges, with the court hearing he threatened his ex-partner with a chainsaw as his three kids looked on.

CHAINSAW: A man has pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on several domestic violence charges, with the court hearing he threatened his ex-partner with a chainsaw as his three kids looked on. Thinkstock

A MAN who threatened his ex-partner with a chainsaw as his three kids watched, before driving his car into the Kolan river has pleaded guilty in court.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard on October 15 the man, 31, let himself in to his former family home and found his ex-partner, the mother of his three kids all under the age of 10, in bed with a man.

He took a picture of the pair on his mobile phone before walking into another room, and shortly afterwards he began to yell abuse and threaten the woman.

"He picked up a coffee cup filled with hot coffee and threw it at a flatscreen TV, shattering the screen,” Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said.

"She told him to leave the house but he became increasingly abusive and continued to call her names and threaten her.”

Things took a chilling turn when the man picked up a chainsaw from the verandah outside, started it and threatened to damage the house.

"She told police he was holding the chainsaw up in the air above his head and she was petrified he was going to harm her,” Sgt Burgess said.

"The children woke up and came out of bed and saw him waving the chainsaw in the air and they began screaming and crying.”

The man then left the house, punching a hole in the wall as he walked out and saying he was going to "kill himself with the chainsaw”.

Five days later the man, who wasn't able to be located by police, attended Gin Gin police station and said he'd "lost his temper with his ex-partner”, and wasn't able to control his temper as he had "significant mental health issues”.

He told police he'd driven his car into the Kolan river in an "attempt to end his life” but had freed himself.

"Once he got in there he decided he didn't want to (do it),” Sgt Burgess said.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client had been with the aggrieved for almost 12 years, claiming the relationship broke down with no "clear end”.

"He says he went to work on October 15, came home early to find the aggrieved in the bedroom with another man ... for obvious reasons he didn't take it too well,” Mr James said.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said while there was "no harm done” with the chainsaw, he took into account why the man "flipped out”. The man was convicted and fined $1500.

Lifeline: 13 11 14