Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE MISSON: A Gin Gin woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a chainsaw accident.
RESCUE MISSON: A Gin Gin woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a chainsaw accident. Contributed
News

Chainsaw accident lands woman in hospital

Carolyn Booth
by
27th Apr 2018 4:46 PM

A WOMAN in her 60s was airlifted to hospital after she severely injured her leg in a chainsaw accident on her property outside Gin Gin earlier today.

RACQ Lifeflight said the woman was cutting shrubbery with her husband with the chainsaw when the accident happened.

"Her husband applied first-aid before she was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics," LifeFlight Rescue said in a statement.

The Sunshine Coast-based helicopter met the patient at the Gin Gin Showgrounds and flew her to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital for specialist treatment.　

chainsaw editors picks gin gin
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Forever a Bundy boy... paying tribute to Ken

    premium_icon Forever a Bundy boy... paying tribute to Ken

    Community KEN Vandenberg made friends everywhere he went. It was his friendly attitude that caused him to inspire everyone he met.

    • 27th Apr 2018 6:01 PM
    'Blood on the walls': Cheating fears trigger bipolar dad

    premium_icon 'Blood on the walls': Cheating fears trigger bipolar dad

    Crime 36-year-old father of two violently assaults wife and teen son

    Alleged hit and run outside Bundaberg CBD business

    Alleged hit and run outside Bundaberg CBD business

    News Crews called to incident just after noon

    Characters take to stage for eisteddfod

    Characters take to stage for eisteddfod

    Whats On Annual event comes back

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:58 PM

    Local Partners