Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man weeps in court after allegedly supporting NZ attack

by AAP
18th Mar 2019 5:00 PM

AN Adelaide man who allegedly posted social media comments in support of the Christchurch mosque massacre has been granted bail.

Chad Vinzelberg, 37, wept as he faced Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday charged with five weapons offences.

Chad Vinzelberg faced court over firearm charges. He was arrested after allegedly making comments in support of the Christchurch terror attack.
Chad Vinzelberg faced court over firearm charges. He was arrested after allegedly making comments in support of the Christchurch terror attack.

Police prosecutor Brevet Sargent Peter Finey told the court police were on Friday made aware of social media comments made by Vinzelberg in support of the massacre.

He said a subsequent search of his home returned a fake pistol, extendable baton and two flick knives under his mattress, as well as a medieval mace and a crossbow in his shed.

Magistrate Gary Gumpl released Vinzelberg on $1000 bail on the condition he not access or post anything on the internet, and he will reappear before the court in December.

More Stories

christchurch massacre editors picks nz

Top Stories

    Jealous dad jailed for 000 hoax call, credit card fraud

    premium_icon Jealous dad jailed for 000 hoax call, credit card fraud

    Crime A FATHER who made a jealousy-fuelled hoax call to 000, claiming his girlfriend was on drugs and abusing her kids has been jailed and fined $2000.

    Another chance to have say on Bargara buildings tomorrow

    premium_icon Another chance to have say on Bargara buildings tomorrow

    Council News Workshops to help develop plans for Bargara buildings' future

    Bundaberg connection to Christchurch tragedy sparks kind act

    premium_icon Bundaberg connection to Christchurch tragedy sparks kind act

    News 'I just thought, who's going to get offside on this sort of thing'

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Ag rise bucks the national trend

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Ag rise bucks the national trend

    Business Horticulture a major driver of economic stimulus