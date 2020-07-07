CFMEU ‘Want to see my c**k?’ claim in court

A CFMEU official has allegedly offered to show his genitals to a site manager in the toilet, in a range of claims of aggressive actions, industrial breaches and offensive behaviour before the court which have marred the flagship Cross River Rail project.

Construction watchdog the Australian Building Construction Commission is making the claims in the Federal Circuit Court, alleging the militant construction union officials breached rules by repeatedly refusing to show health and safety permits at the Boggo Road site on April 15.

Other allegations outlined in court documents include blocking a truck from leaving the site, filming contractors without permission as well as "highly offensive behaviour".

There are claims union officials breached rules at the Cross River Rail’s Boggo Road site, above, on April 15. Picture: Annette Dew

There have been industrial tensions around the $5.4 billion project since CPB Contractors reached an industrial deal with the Australian Workers Union despite objections from the CFMEU.

Alleged incidents onsite began from about 7.45am when the three officials entered the site and continued for two hours.

One alleged incident outlined included official Andrew Blakeley making offensive comments to the site's safety adviser Peter Cullen, while both men were in the toilet block.

"Hey Pete would you like to see my c**k? There's enough to go around," Blakeley is alleged to have said.

"Pete would like to see my c**k".

Work at the Cross River Rail Boggo Road site in May.

Three union officials, including Mr Blakeley, were on site to investigate suspected safety breaches.

On arrival they repeatedly refused to show their right of entry permits as requested by CPB Contractors and ignored requirements to report to the site office, according the court documents.

Mr Blakeley allegedly blocked a heavy truck from entering the gate for a brief period of time, but would not leave the area, claiming he was "stretching his legs".

Commissioner of the Australian Building and Construction Commission Stephen McBurney. The ABCC is making the claims against CFMEU. Picture: Kym Smith

The stand-off lasted about two hours until Workplace Health and Safety Queensland inspectors and the union officials produced their permits. Discussions were then held between the union, inspectors and CPB over the suspected safety breaches.

The maximum fine for each of the officials is $12,600, while the union faces a $63,000 penalty if they are found to have breached the Fair Work Act.

The ABCC is seeking personal payment orders against Mr Blakeley and his colleagues, which would mean they would have to pay their own fines and not be covered by the union.

State Development Minister Kate Jones in April dumped the 10-person Cross River Rail board because she was not satisfied that they could handle industrial disputes.

The CFMEU has been approached for comment.

Originally published as CFMEU 'Want to see my c**k?' claim in court