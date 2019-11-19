CEO powers challenged by Blackburn

Cr Helen Blackburn has criticised the Bundaberg Regional Council’s trend of delegating powers to its CEO.

COUNCILLOR Helen Blackburn voted against giving the Bundaberg Regional Council chief executive further power to make decisions on low-level rates and charges.

During today’s ordinary council meeting, Cr Blackburn said the authority of councillors had been threatened during the term with the trend of giving CEO Steve Johnston more authority to make decisions without them.

Mr Johnston sat quietly on Mayor Jack Dempsey’s left, as Cr Blackburn urged for an inquiry into the numerous delegation powers that he had without needing issues to be brought before councillors.

The gallery sat in shock as four councillors voted against the Mayor’s motion, including Cr Judy Peters, Cr Ross Sommerfeld, and Cr Greg Barnes.

The motion passed through the vote of six councillors, although Cr Wayne Honor was absent.

Cr Blackburn said there were currently 2214 delegations that Mr Johnston had without the need for councillors to make a decision, and that 40 pages of additional roles had been added to the list since January.

“I do not believe that these new delegations assist us as councillors to represent the community,” she said.

“In fact I would go as far as to say that I believe that the community itself expects more.

“The erosion of the position of councillor through the delegation of powers and decisions to the CEO is a consequence of a pendulum swinging too far in the wrong direction.

“I believe there is scope for and would request that in the near future we as a council carry out a full review of all delegations to the CEO, as the operation of this council is the responsibility of councillors.”

Cr Peters said her vote depended on the call for an inquiry into the CEO’s current list of powers, and she sought confirmation that this was what Cr Blackburn wanted before she voted.

Cr Dempsey defending the decision to give Cr Johnston more powers, saying that it made the Bundaberg Regional Council more efficient.

He noted that the council had limited time before the next local government election on March 28.

Cr Dempsey said that he has always enforced a transparent council, but that he had been caught unaware by the criticism.

“Openness and transparency is about doing the work, it’s about doing the hard job of asking the questions of being diligent … to properly research the matter before it comes here before council.

“At a time when we have had information days, briefing days, and on this day today, we have a change of delegations for the motions.

“And we hear about it on the floor of this council certainly is an interesting aspect of a matter being suddenly presented to council.”

The new delegation of powers passed in the council meeting allowed the CEO to write-off debts of up to $5000 owed to the council if it was a waste of money pursuing it.

The CEO could grant water leak relief requests of up to $500 for situations outside of the council’s water leak relief policy, also in last week’s brief council meeting Cr Blackburn noted that few water relief requests fell under that threshold.