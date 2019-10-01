Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Regional councillors were unable to reach a quorum due to declared conflicts of interest.
Bundaberg Regional councillors were unable to reach a quorum due to declared conflicts of interest.
News

CEO makes call as council unable to make quorum

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Regional Council’s chief executive has determined the outcome of a confidential matter, because there were not enough councillors in the room to make up a quorum.

In the full council meeting yesterday, it needed to make up the required quorum of six by bringing in councillors who had declared conflicts of interest, and to vote to allow chief executive Steve Johnston to make the decision for them.

The unusual local government technicality occurred when mayor Jack Dempsey and Cr Helen Blackburn declared connections regarding infrastructure charges relief discussed in the confidential section of the meeting.

“As a family friend of a family member, I’ll be leaving the room,” Cr Dempsey said.

That left only five councillors in the room, because four counsellors were absent.

Crs Scott Rowleson and Judy Peters had requested a leave of absence. Cr Wayne Honor was away due to a family matter and Cr John Learmonth was attending a funeral.

Mr Johnston described the scenario as an “unusual situation”.

When the mayor and Cr Blackburn left the chamber, he said the resolution could be determined by allowing him to make the decision, through Sections 175, and 257, of the 2009 Local Government Act, if a quorum could not be reached.

And by allowing Cr Dempsey and Cr Blackburn to return to the chamber, they would have a quorum to allow Mr Johnston to make the decision.

Mr Johnston said he would follow the council’s confidential recommendation.

Cr Ross Sommerfeld said after the council meeting that he expected the resolution would likely have been passed if there had been a quorum, and regardless of Mr Johnston’s vote.

It is understood Mr Johnston already had the power to make the decision.

But a council spokesman said given the application’s circumstances the CEO preferred the councillors to make the decision.

bundaberg regional council ceo steve johnston jack dempsey
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fire crews called to grass fire in Fairymead

    Fire crews called to grass fire in Fairymead

    News QFES have issued an Advice level bushfire warning for the blaze.

    Gidarjil supports Milbi Festival

    premium_icon Gidarjil supports Milbi Festival

    Community THE MILBI Festival was designed to be an inclusive celebration of indigenous art...

    Health service releases statement on sacking

    premium_icon Health service releases statement on sacking

    News THE CEO of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been stood down effective...

    Wide Bay Hospital Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington axed

    premium_icon Wide Bay Hospital Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington axed

    Health Health service CEO to be replaced, effective immediately.