CEO in town to launch opening of headspace

OPENING: Sean Connelly, Kim Dawson and Cristel Simmonds at the new headspace centre in Bundaberg, which will officially open on Friday.

A BIG celebration will mark the grand opening of headspace Bundaberg tomorrow, with the community invited to join in the festivities.

The 97th headspace centre will be launched by CEO Jason Trethowan, who said it was a privilege to provide the service to Bundaberg's youth.

"It's because of the strong community leadership and engagement of young people,that headspace Bundaberg can now offer access to youth mental health services through a supportive and coordinated approach,” he said.

Headspace Bundaberg centre manager Tim Byrne said the centre would help young people between the ages of 12 to 25 who were going through a tough time.

"The service is designed to reduce the barriers a young person may face in getting help they need for challenges impacting their well-being,” he said.

"We are also fortunate to have such terrific involvement from the young people in Bundaberg, who we call our Youth Engagement Committee, who have really brought to life the headspace centre for Bundaberg.”

Chairperson of the local Youth Engagement Committee, Storm Drabsch said everyone was welcome to come along to the opening and take part in the festivities.

"Headspace is such a great service for our youth. It's a safe place where they can belong and get support where it's needed,” Storm said.

"They will be heard, they can get involved, they can make friends and be informed to make better choices in life.

"Our Youth Engagement Committee is super excited and we can't wait to showcase our centre to the community. Hope to see you all there.”

A social media hashtag competition is being run leading up the event.

Everyone can participate by uploading a public post on either Facebook or Instagram using two hashtags in your post - #howsyourheadspace and #headspacebundaberg.

Like the Facebook or follow the Instagram account and attend the event on Friday between 10am and 1pm for prize giveaways.