Centrelink shock: Cops raid man’s home Jason Ranger was in Centrelink when police arrived at his home

Jason Phillip Ranger received a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Jason Phillip Ranger received a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

ALREADY owing the government $12,000, Jason Phillip Ranger was at Centrelink when he got a phone call from his pregant wife.

She told him the cops had arrived at the family home to execute a search warrant, the Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

Shortly after police officers heard Ranger’s car screeching around the corner as he arrived on scene.

The court heard He told officers to get “that f---ing car out of my f---ing driveway”.

He was visibly agitated, yelling at officers.

On Tuesday, police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the Bundaberg Magistrates Court Ranger, 42, was given verbal warnings to stop and was arrested and restrained for obstructing police.

Sen Const Bland said when inside the home, police found a tub with a small amount of iodine, three bongs and three syringes which had been used.

Ranger (pictured) also failed to go to the Bundaberg police station within seven days to provide his personal particulars.

Ranger’s lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client had been using drugs since he was 14.

Ms Maloy said it was mostly drug utensils found.

As for failing to follow a police order, Ms Maloy said Ranger had been away with his son in Brisbane who was receiving ongoing medical treatment.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring considered giving Ranger probation, however found it would hinder him being able to work and pay down his large SPER debt.

Ranger was convicted and given a single fine of $1000 for the drug charges. The drug and bongs were also forfeited.

Ranger was convicted and not further punished for obstructing police and contravening a police order.