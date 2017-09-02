26°
News

Centrelink not for drug users: O'Dowd

Anyone who tests positive will have their welfare payments quarantined, or axed, and be referred to medical professions for assessment and treatment.
Anyone who tests positive will have their welfare payments quarantined, or axed, and be referred to medical professions for assessment and treatment.
Tegan Annett
by

THERE is overwhelming support to drug test Newstart recipients, despite recent revelations the move could increase crime and prostitution.

The support was revealed in an unofficial survey on Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd's Facebook page, which found 250 people supported the move, and eight were against it.

The survey follows the Liberal National Party's announcement the Western Australian town, Mandurah was one of three cities to take part in the trial program from January 2018, pending Federal Government approval.

"Tax payers don't like to see their money wasted...we want to get people back into the workforce, and there needs to be a system where we can get those people back to the point where they can be employed," Mr O'Dowd said.

The plan is to randomly drug test 5000 Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients at Mandurah, Logan and Canterbury-Bankstown.

Anyone who tests positive will have their welfare payments quarantined, or axed, and be referred to medical professions for assessment and treatment.

Topics:  centrelink drugs odowd opinion

Gladstone Observer
Tank tour coming to Bundy

Tank tour coming to Bundy

BUNDABERG will see first-hand the benefits of a potential new defence industry when Rheinmetall Defence Australia embark on a roadshow this month.

COURTING TROUBLE: Social media post exposes appalling abuse

Some domestic violence perpetrators have found new ways to hurt their victims after they separate.

How abusers use the system to hurt their victims

Local artist shows the icy sights of the subantarctic

DELIGHTFUL: The penguins at Macquarie Island.

Local artist shows the icy cold sights of the subantarctic.

First images of new Bundy CBD revealed

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project after it wowed councillors and the CBD Reference Group with its vision.Photo Contributed

International designers to transform our city

Local Partners