Crime

Centrelink fraudster going to jail

by HELEN KEMPTON
11th Sep 2019 12:13 PM
A BURNIE cook who under-declared her earnings to Centrelink by almost $30,000 as she tried to escape a "significant debt cycle" is going to jail.

In the Burnie Magistrate's Court today Magistrate Tamara Jago remanded Tamieka Eastley in custody to be sentenced on September 25.

Magistrate Jago told Eastley, who was given a suspended prison term after being convicted of similar offences in 2011, she would be serving a custodial sentence this time.

Eastley, who worked part-time at Yarandoo aged care facility in Somerset, received almost $30,000 in overpayments in Parenting and Newstart allowances between June 2015 and June 2017.

Eastley pleaded guilty to all seven charges of obtaining a financial advantage.

 

Tasmania, Burnie

 

Her lawyer Stephen Wright told the court Eastley was in an abusive relationship at the time of her offending and in a strained financial state.

"She resorted to online gambling and got into payday loans," Mr Wright told the court.

"She ended up in a significant debt cycle. She is aware of the gravity of the situation and has made arrangements to have her child looked after in the event she is sent to jail."

Each offence carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a $10,000 fine.

