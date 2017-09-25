29°
News

Centrelink fraud blames depression, house burning down

Ross Irby
by

A BUNDABERG woman has pleaded guilty to ripping Centrelink off for almost $12,000.

TANYA Lillian Hennessy, 50, fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on one count of obtaining a financial advantage of $11,968.

Federal prosecutor Lauren Archer said that between December 2011 and July 2013 Hennessy provided false information to Centrelink to get Newstart payments she was not entitled to.

She had been employed on a casual basis and received a gross income of $32,687 - but only declared $8741.

As a result she received $17,530 in benefits but was only eligible for $5562, an overpayment of $11,968.

Her offending was detected by data matching.

Ms Archer said that in an interview Hennessy said she knew what she did was wrong, saying she was experiencing depression after her house burnt down.

Hennessy had repaid $2295.50 and the Commonwealth sought an order for the outstanding $9672.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said Hennessy had unsuccessfully applied for an early release of her superannuation.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin found Hennessy had on 45 occasions under-reported income.

Ms Merrin said the system relied on the honesty of recipients.

Hennessy was ordered to do 120 hours community service and repay $9672.

Bundaberg News Mail
