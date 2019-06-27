Menu
The Gold Coast woman claimed tens of thousands of dollars from Centrelink. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)
Centrelink evacuated following gas scare

Andrew Korner
27th Jun 2019 2:13 PM
FIREFIGHTERS have been called to Ipswich's Centrelink building this afternoon following reports of a possible gas leak.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service says crews entered the building on East and South streets about 1.30pm with breathing apparatus, responding to reports of "the strong smell of gas".

Paramedics also checked one person who breathed in fumes but was not thought to have suffered any serious effects.

Fire crews are conducting atmospheric monitoring to assess the potential danger.

