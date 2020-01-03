Centre sets the bar with plan for tavern

NEW PUB: The NewsMail understands the tavern will be built on vacant land between Bargara Central and McDonald's.

A NEW tavern in the works for one of the region’s culinary hot spots is set to add to the overhaul of hospitality scene at Bargara currently under way.

Property organisation Stockwell has confirmed its plans to build a tavern beside Bargara Central Shopping Centre, which is owned and managed by the private company.

Stockwell managing director Mark Stockwell said if the application for the tavern was approved, it would mark the sixth expansion for the shopping centre, which has been operating for more than two decades.

“We have been developing this centre for 23 years in line with the community and have enjoyed continual support from the local council and enthusiasm from businesses to join us,” Mr Stockwell said.

“The tavern would be a continuation of that (and) the proposed tavern is in line with the district centre zoning and community expectations.”

Locals generally reacted positively to the plan.

Terry O’Brien said he was interested to see how the tavern would compete with other businesses in the area.

“I also think it will be good for Bargara and a great place to grab a bite to eat, or maybe even after you do your grocery shopping,” he said.

Ben Heidenreich said any new business in Bargara was a positive.

“I think it will be good for the complex because it brings another service into the mix and families can go and have a nice lunch,” he said.

Maria Rowan said she was happy with existing offerings, including the Lighthouse Hotel at Burnett Heads and the Bargara Beach Hotel, currently being rebuilt.

“It would be better to turn it into a cinema or pool … something that the whole family can enjoy,” she said.

Bargara Central development manager Dominic Power said Stockwell met with Bundaberg Regional Council last month to discuss pre-lodgement of the application.

“We look forward to submitting a development application this year and delivering a fantastic community and entertainment venue for Bargara,” he said.

Bargara Central previously underwent con­struction works, to expand the current Woolworths store, as well as open an Aldi and three other speciality shops.

But the proposed tavern isn’t the only development in the works for Bargara.

The announcement follows the confirmation that construction of the new Bargara Beach Hotel has started, after it was destroyed by a fire last year, and is expected to be back up and running by September.

Works have also started at Sandhills Sports Club on the major upgrade to the clubhouse, estimated to cost about $8 million.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s planning and development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld previously told the Newsmail the development, which was first approved in 2018, would see upgraded amenities, including an additional 106 car parks, along with extended trading hours.

“One of three bowls greens will be lost to the redevelopment, which will allow for the construction of a clubhouse to incorporate an extensive bar area, gaming, bistro and sports lounge in addition to a children’s area and administration offices,” Mr Sommerfeld said.

“The approval also allows the redeveloped facility to operate from 9am to midnight, seven days per week, which will add to the lifestyle and entertainment opportunities of residents living in coastal suburbs.”