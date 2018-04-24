Centre management says safety top focus after carjacking

CARJACKING: A woman and her son were left terrified after they were carjacked at Hinkler Central on Friday.

CARJACKING: A woman and her son were left terrified after they were carjacked at Hinkler Central on Friday. Mike Knott BUN120215HINKLER1

THE Bundaberg community was in shock after a mother and her eight-year-old son were carjacked after doing their shopping at a popular Bundaberg shopping centre.

A man approached the pair in the underground carpark of Hinkler Central as they loaded the groceries into their Nissan XTrail on Friday afternoon.

He jumped in the drivers seat and was seen driving off in an erratic manner by witnesses.

Now Hinkler Central manager wants to let shoppers know the centre is safe and they are working with police to find the offender.

>> RELATED: MOTHER DRAGGED BY CARJACKER AT SHOPPING CENTRE

Centre manager Renee Pukallus said the as the investigation was ongoing they were not able to provide more information.

"The safety and wellbeing of customers, retailers and employees is a top priority and a responsibility we take very seriously,” she said.

"Hinkler Central is monitored by our security team 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as an extensive CCTV network, and these security measures are further bolstered by our close work with local police.

>> RELATED: POLICE SAY CARJACKER STOLE CAR BEFORE TARGETING MUM AT SHOPS

"As this is currently under police investigation it would be inappropriate to provide further comment.”

Detective Senior Constable David May neither the mother or the child were in the vehicle but were left fairly traumatised.

He said anyone who sees the stolen car, registration 332-JGA, is advised to phone police and not to approach it.

>> RELATED: WITNESS TELLS OF TERRIFYING CARJACKING

Det Snr Const May said the carjacker had stolen a car on Maryborough St moments before.

Anyone with information about the carjacking can phone Bundaberg police 4153 9111 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.