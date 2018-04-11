Donating poo could earn you $13,000 a year

HARRIET makes $200 a week from her transactions and drops them off on her way to work.

You may think twice now about the golden toilet rule - "if it's brown, flush it down" because your daily deposit could be worth some much-needed extra cash.

Poo transplants and capsules, which are being trialled to help medical conditions from autism, multiple sclerosis and chronic diarrhoea, are in such huge demand that they are offering to pay for people who can produce healthy stools.

And with $50 for each delivery - you can make as much as $250 a week - which equates to an impressive $13,000 a year.

NOT BAD FOR SOMETHING YOU DO EVERYDAY, EH?

The reason for the financial incentive is that the Centre for Digestive Disease is short of donors.

Professor Thomas Borody told The Daily Telegraph that he has performs more than 12,000 Faecal Microbiota Transfers (FMT) with an average of 10 treatments a day.

But he said he could double the amount of faecal transplant enemas which costs $700 each.

The way the process works is once the bad bacteria is eliminated from the patients' gut from taking antibiotics - the faecal transplant provides the good bacteria.

SO WHAT DOES THE PROCESS INVOLVE?

You need to fill out a form, have a blood test and also provide three stool tests.

It will be determined whether you are a suitable donor after being interviewed about your health.

A prerequisite for signing up is that you need to be a healthy weight and also eat foods including wholemeal bread and pasta, fresh vegetables, pulses and fruit and exclude corn, shellfish, prawns, oysters, salami, ham and sausages and antibiotics.

Donors need to take supplements to promote good bacteria in their bowel including apple pectin, Inulin and N-acetylglucosamine (N-A-G).

It's also essential that you must live within about an hour of the Centre for Digestive Diseases at Five Dock, in Sydney's inner west, because you need to deliver your plastic container of poo within a couple of hours of passing the motion.

Professor Thomas Borody says he needs more donors. Picture: News Limited

"TWO FRIENDS BENEFITED FROM POO TRANSPLANTS"

Harriet decided to become a donor after she saw her two friends, who suffered irritable bowel syndrome, benefit from the transplants.

The 23-year-old vegetarian makes $200 a week from her transactions - which she drops off on her way to work each morning.

"I'm very regular, I start work at 7am and wake at 5.30am, have a coffee and I'm every morning like clockwork," she told The Daily Telegraph.

Harriet confesses that she found the process strange to begin with but now she's fine with it.

"I'M NOW WALKING WHERE BEFORE I COULD BARELY MAKE THE BED"

Laraine Culnane was diagnosed with a tropical disease after working as an aid worker in Asia for more than a decade.

She suffered from severe diarrhoea, terrible stomach cramps and lethargy - and even after eliminating gluten, diary and fructans - her condition worsened.

Due to numerous rounds of antibiotics - the bad bacteria had taken over in her stomach.

However, after she had a faecal transplant treatment and a dose of faecal capsules at the Centre for Digestive Diseases in 2017 and this year - her life has been turned around.

"It is amazing, it has made a huge difference. I'm now back skiing and walking where before I could barely make the bed," she said.

"IF YOU USE ANTIBIOTICS, YOU DAMAGE THEM"

Professor Borody had an overweight patient who had a faecal transplant which a thin friend donated and lost 1kg each week before stopping treatment.

"There are about 100 trillion living cells in the tube called the human body with the brain at one end and your anus at the other end, and that bacteria sits there protecting you," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"If you use antibiotics you damage them, if you consume an incoming bug on a food and it colonises and stays you can get problems."

