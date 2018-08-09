Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged over seven of 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region. (File picture)
A man has been charged over seven of 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region. (File picture)
Crime

Rural firefighter accused of arson spree

by Tracey Ferrier
9th Aug 2018 7:06 PM

POLICE have nabbed a young rural fire brigade volunteer accused of setting crops alight in a prolific arson spree.

Detectives believe the 19-year-old man is responsible for about 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region since May, but he's only been charged over seven of them.

Police say he was a volunteer at Mount Morgan rural fire station.

"Obviously they are trained with a certain amount of knowledge with how to set these fires and put them out, so it's very concerning," Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said.

The man was arrested at Mount Morgan, near Rockhampton, yesterday.

He was released on bail today and will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 27 on seven counts of setting fire to crops or growing plants.

editors picks rural fire and rescue service

Top Stories

    PASTURE DIEBACK: Bundy business backs treatment trials

    premium_icon PASTURE DIEBACK: Bundy business backs treatment trials

    News A POTENTIAL breakthrough in the treatment of pasture dieback threatening the livelihood of graziers may be on the way.

    Stray and feral cat numbers rise in Bundy

    premium_icon Stray and feral cat numbers rise in Bundy

    News The number of stray and feral cats impounded each year is rising

    Bundaberg, can you see the smoke?

    premium_icon Bundaberg, can you see the smoke?

    Breaking Fireys conduct controlled burn

    Queensland as you’ve rarely seen it

    premium_icon Queensland as you’ve rarely seen it

    Environment We want to "make Queensland the drone capital of Australia”.

    Local Partners