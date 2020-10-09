Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic Queensland Police Service.
Generic Queensland Police Service. Zizi Averill
News

Central cop stood down over DV allegations

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 6:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A senior constable from the Central Region has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service over allegations of domestic violence.

The officer, 39, is the subject of an investigation into allegations of domestic violence and has been stood down from duty.

In keeping with their commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, the Queensland Police Service have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

More Stories

central cop domestic violence allegations queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Criminally negligent: Man free after leaving house to burn

        Premium Content Criminally negligent: Man free after leaving house to burn

        News The court heard the man hitchhiked to Bundaberg while the house was alight, causing $228,980 worth of damage

        Going nuts: Crop exceeds expectation despite drought

        Premium Content Going nuts: Crop exceeds expectation despite drought

        News AMS CEO: Growing regions impacted most by unprecedented dry conditions have...

        SWEET SOUNDS: Tour to inspire and heal community after Covid

        Premium Content SWEET SOUNDS: Tour to inspire and heal community after Covid

        News To help regional communities rebuild after natural disasters and a global pandemic...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites