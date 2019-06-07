Centenarian's humble approach to birthday milestone

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Ethel Young celebrated her one hundredth birthday at Argyle Gardens yesterday. With her are her daughters Robyn Porter and Patricia Endl.

100-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg woman Ethel Young cuts her birthday cake and sits down almost unassisted, eyes sparkling.

"How does it feel to turn 100, Ethel?” she is asked in the Argyle Gardens auditorium, and her reaction is almost casual given the momentous milestone.

"It is like every other day.

"They come and go.”

What is different about the centenarian's birthday this year, besides reaching triple digits, is the letters and acknowledgements from dignitaries of all levels, including from Queen Elizabeth II.

"She is a lovely lady,” Ethel said, and suddenly, in her face for a moment, the excitement shows. The joy is in her eyes, and in her smile, when the Queen's recognition is mentioned.

Two of Ethel's daughters, Patricia and Robyn, said their mother was excited about the occasion.

"She's been trying not to show it, we think,” Patricia said.

The description of the presents Ethel received might well have been for a woman a fifth of her age.

She received clothes, make-up, shoes, and flowers.

"It is a bit hard to buy for a 100-year-old,” Patricia said.

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Ethel Young celebrated her one hundredth birthday at Argyle Gardens yesterday. Mike Knott BUN060619ETH1

"They have usually got everything.

"She loves clothes and the make-up.”

Ethel describes her life as "a bit quiet”, and perhaps, as a devoted mother of five children who lived on a cattle station in Eidsvold, it was, in its own way.

She was born in Gympie on May 6, 1919, almost precisely six months after the end of World War I.

Two days after she was born, her mother Avis died from pneumonia after suffering from influenza.

Edith was raised by her grandparents, taught by her German grandmother how to cook and knit, and eventually became the housekeeper for the local doctor.

She met her husband Len, who was in the Light Horse Brigade while stationed in Gympie, and they married during World War II and moved to a cattle station in Eidsvold.

They had five children together, and their family eventually grew to six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

"It's a bit amazing all the changes she has seen and done,” Robyn said.

"She has always been a caring person who looked out for friends and family.”

Len died in 1981, and Ethel remained on the property for another 10 years before moving to Argyle Gardens.

"The move was a big thing for her, but she got to do a lot of things, that she hadn't been able to do before,” Patricia said.

"Like travelling to places like Cairns, Norfolk Island, Western Australia and Mystery Day trips with Glen who used to be the manager at Argyle Gardens.

"She also went to Los Angeles with some relatives.”