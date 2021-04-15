Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.
Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.
News

Centenarian takes to Ipswich park to celebrate 100th

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENS Park filled with laughter and festivities as one man celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends.

For the past ten years Alan Hastie, born on April 14, 1921, has visited the Ipswich park at least once monthly, choosing the spot to mark his 100 year milestone.

LOCAL NEWS: 'Check pouches': Animal lover saves baby possum from road

Sporting his party hat, Alan spent Tuesday morning catching up with friends in a shady section of the park.

Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.
Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.

Despite having lived experience, Alan said he still didn't know the secret to living to 100.

"It just happened," he said.

LOCAL NEWS: New ways scammers target Ipswich locals by phone, text, email

Alan's son Peter Hastie said he remembered heading to Ipswich as a boy along with his father.

Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.
Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.

"We would have gone to the railway yards as they then were," Peter said.

"It was when I was a child and that was a long time ago."

Alan, Peter and the rest of the family will celebrate Alan's birthday a second time, over dinner on Wednesday night.

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

alan hastie queens park
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up for grabs: Five iconic Bundy region businesses

        Premium Content Up for grabs: Five iconic Bundy region businesses

        Property A number of well-known Bundaberg businesses are up for sale. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity, here are some of the current options on the table.

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Bundy youngster setting the pace to stamp out bullying

        Premium Content Bundy youngster setting the pace to stamp out bullying

        News Why young Rylann Hoopert wanted to get involved in the Healthy Harold Hundred and...

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Workshop to help Bundy kids hit the right notes

        Premium Content Workshop to help Bundy kids hit the right notes

        News How your kids can get involved in the upcoming music workshops.

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        METH MENTIONS: 10 Bundaberg court cases involving the drug

        Premium Content METH MENTIONS: 10 Bundaberg court cases involving the drug

        Crime Numerous cases in Bundaberg’s courtrooms have in some way related to the use of...

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM