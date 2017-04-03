Cent sale to help the fight against cancer

CancerFREE Challenge fundraiser Jenny Frew is holding a huge cent sale with loads of prizes.

Bundaberg CancerFREE Challenge fundraiser Jenny Frew has been hard at work, hand-wrapping hundreds of items ahead of her annual cent sale.

The annual cent sale, held in support of Cancer Council Queensland, will take place at Bundaberg Civic Centre on Saturday, April 22.

Mrs Frew said there will be more than 260 prizes - all valued at $5 or more.

"My daughter-in-law Emma and I have hand-wrapped or tied ribbon around every prize, so they all have a personal touch,” she said.

"There's great prizes in the cent sale, plus a lucky door prize and raffle to be won.”

Entry is $5 for adults, or $3 for kids, and includes afternoon tea and a lucky door ticket.

Mrs Frew encouraged the community to book ahead for the afternoon of fun and festivities, to assist with catering.

"Last year we were at capacity with 200 people, but thanks to Bundaberg Regional Council for donating the venue, we will be able to have many more people attend,” she said.

For further information and table bookings, contact Jenny Frew on 0438 531 204.

After being awarded Highest Fundraising Individual and CancerFREE Challenge Spirit in Wide Bay Burnett for her efforts in 2016, Jenny Frew has joined the 2017 CancerFREE Challenge.

The CancerFREE Challenge campaign rewards and acknowledges Cancer Council Queensland's most talented fundraisers in the State by inviting them to fundraise and compete for the rights to name a research grant.

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift encouraged the local community to support the efforts of CancerFREE Challengers.

"Jenny has been named one of the state's most talented fundraisers - a prestigious nomination that recognises her illustrious contribution in our fight against cancer,” Mrs Clift said.

"We commend Jenny for her dedication to fundraising and encourage locals to take part in the cent sale.

"Each donation, no matter how big or small, helps fund our work and in turn, provides vital support and care for Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer.”

Cancer Council Queensland is an independent, community-based charity, the achievements of which are made possible by the generosity of Queenslanders.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland, visit www.cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20 for information and support.