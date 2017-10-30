Census finds more jobless than in 2012

CLEANING UP: About one-fifth of Bundaberg women who work full-time also undertake at least 15 hours of unpaid domestic work a week.

A SNAPSHOT of the Bundaberg region shows we're working fewer hours per week, women spend more time on domestic chores than men and we have more people unemployed than we did five years ago.

Census data from 2016 showed of the 92,897 residents in the Bundaberg Regional Council area, 37,983 were in the labour force compared to 37,328 in 2011.

Of those, 20,007 worked full-time, 12,052 worked part-time, 1917 were away from work and 4007 individuals were jobless, leaving the region with a 10.5 per cent unemployment rate compared to 8.9 per cent five years ago.

Those fortunate enough to be working are no longer burning the candle at both ends with only 40 per cent working more than 40 hours per week, with the national average working week sitting at 34.6 hours.

The top three occupations in Bundaberg were labourers, professionals and technicians and trades; while hospitals, primary education and supermarket and grocery stores were the major industries sustaining our workforce.

"While the Census recorded education as the fastest growing of the major industries in Queensland in terms of employees, the largest was still health care and social assistance - covering areas such as aged care, child care and the health sector," Census program manager Bindi Kindermann said.

"This grew by 14 per cent from 2011 to 2016 and was the largest employing industry in the Census nationwide."

The Census data shows 18.2 per cent of the Bundaberg population reported completing Year 10 as their highest level of education attainment, 19.8 per cent had completed a certificate III or IV, and 13.3 per cent finished Year 12, with only 9.8 per cent saying they had obtained a degree.

More than 65 per cent of the Bundaberg population rolled up their sleeves for some housework with the majority of those doing between five to 14 hours of unpaid domestic work.

Ms Kindermann said women in full-time employment were twice as likely as their male counterparts to do at least 15 hours of unpaid domestic work a week.

"The Census counted that almost one-fifth of women working full-time were likely to undertake at least 15 hours of unpaid domestic work a week, compared to eight per cent of men," Ms Kindermann said.

"And while nine per cent of men who were employed part-time were likely to carry out 15 or more hours of unpaid domestic work a week, for women it was 34 per cent."

Driving remained the dominate mode of transport to get to work in Bundy with 69.3 per cent followed by 6.9 per cent who got a lift to work in a car. Only 2.9 per cent of Bundabergians walked to work, mirroring a seven per cent drop across the state, and a lucky 5 per cent worked at home.