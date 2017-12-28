Cenny to double as backpacker hostel

ONE of Bundaberg's favourite nightspots will have its upper floor converted into short-term accommodation as it seeks to re-establish itself as the premiere backpacker venue in the CBD.

After busting some moves on the dance floor at the Central Hotel, backpackers will be able to seek the comfort of one of the 69 beds on the first floor, if a proposed material change of use is accepted by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The Central went up for sale earlier in the year for a rumoured $3 million-plus.

Suzanne Gai Lawson, who also owns the Queenslander Hotel, is listed as the owner of the Central Hotel through Lightbrim Pty Ltd.

The Cenny's new owner is hoping to capitalise on the growing agriculture market in Bundaberg by "providing an affordable accommodation within the city centre”.

"By accommodating these workers in the CBD, a bustling and vibrant city can be created, providing affordable living arrangements and access to community activities, events, shops, services and public spaces,” the proposal says.

"The use of the site as a hotel is not considered to impact the accommodation activities as the site has previously been used for that purpose without issue.

"Services provided by other businesses in the area such as shopping facilities allow the economic benefit to spread beyond the hotel.”

The application before council says the first floor will contain 14 rooms accessible via the hotel reception area or three other staircases in the hotel area.

Access to the short-term accommodation will be for guests or guests' visitors only.

Of the 14 rooms, two will have private bathrooms, while the rest will share three communal bathrooms and toilets.

There will be a shared room overlooking Targo Street and a laundry.

With limited parking opportunities, the hotel proposes to use a bus service to transport workers to and from the site.

The DA comes as Targo Street prepares for a massive makeover as part of the $16 million CBD redevelopment plan with wider parking bays and footpaths and shady trees lining the street.

Where Targo Street intersects with Bourbong Street there will be zebra crossing so people can visit the tree-covered centre.