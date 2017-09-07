Cenny compliment led to cowardly kick to head

CENTRAL ATTACK: Ryan Macdonald, 25, bashed an Estonian traveller, kicking him in the head while he was unconscious on the ground, over a comment the victim didn't even make.

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A COMPLIMENT about a pretty girl sparked a brutal assault during which a trawler deckhand cowardly kicked a man in the head as he lay unconscious and bleeding on the floor of a Bundaberg hotel.

Witnesses said the assault by two men was "shocking” but only one attacker was charged.

Ryan Macdonald, 25, must pay $6434 compensation to his victim for what Magistrate Belinda Merrin called "absolute disgraceful conduct”.

If he doesn't pay, he will be sent back to jail.

The court was told Macdonald had been on "a bender” and had used ice.

The victim suffered facial fractures and was unconscious until paramedics arrived at the Central Hotel.

On custody in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Macdonald pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm when in company on August 26 last year.

He was sentenced to 18 months jail but released on immediate parole after being in custody for 42 days.

Macdonald also pleaded guilty unlawful possession of a weapon, a rifle, and ammunition in June; having drug utensils; and breaching a bail condition not to have contact with witnesses.

The court heard another man was involved in the assault on the Estonian national at the Central but police did not have enough evidence to charge him and Macdonald (pictured) would not implicate him.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the girlfriend of the man had been told she was good looking and Macdonald then got involved.

The traveller was punched and knocked unconscious and Macdonald kicked him in the head.

Lawyer Mat Maloy said his client wrote a letter of apology to his victim.

"He got back from working on a trawler, went on a bender and had been introduced to methylamphetamine by an acquaintance, which resulted in this offending,” Mr Maloy said.

"It was out of character completely.”

Ms Merrin said it was actually a friend of the victim who made the comment about the woman.

She told Macdonald that he and the other attacker had seriously injured a man they'd never met and who "offered you no provocation”.

"Witnesses say it was shocking, that they thought the man was deceased,” she said.

"It is a matter of good fortune that he did not suffer even more significant injuries.

"You kicked an unconscious man in the head. It's absolutely disgraceful conduct, gratuitous violence at night in licensed premises.”

Ms Merrin said the victim had suffered ongoing consequences and he had to pay $4434 medical costs.

She noted his offer to pay the medical costs and also $2000 compensation.

Macdonald, who had no prior criminal convictions, was given eight months to pay $6434 or he must return to court on June 21 next year.

For the lesser offences, he was convicted and placed $1000 recognisance bond to be of good behaviour for nine months.