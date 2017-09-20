30°
Cennie punch lands dancer in court and a fine

FINE: Daula Ellison was given a fine in court for punching a hole in a wall of the Central Hotel.
by Ross Irby, ross.irby@news-mail.com.au

DANCER Daula Ellison had the right moves on the dance floor of a Bundaberg hotel but when he left the floor after midnight his fist inexplicably went through a wall.

The mad, bad move by 22-year-old Ellison was an apparent brief loss of cool but it caused $350 damage to the wall of the Central Hotel.

Daula Hosea Ellison pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to causing wilful damage at 1.25am on Sunday, September 3.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Ellison had been drinking and dancing in the front bar of the Central Hotel when he walked off the dance floor and punched a hole into the Gyprock wall.

Security called police, with Ellison saying he had a few drinks and punched the wall.

Damage valued at $350 to repair was caused.

Ellison, who is studying aviation, was asked by magistrate Belinda Merrin why he did it?

He replied that something "pissed me off”.

"It's not a very good way to behave,” Ms Merrin said.

Ellison was fined $250 and ordered to pay the Central Hotel $350 compensation within three months.

Because of his lack of criminal history a conviction was not recorded.

