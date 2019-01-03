Cemetery 'disgrace' leaves mourners disgusted

Suzanne Tigell and her family would like to see more maintenance on Nambour Garden Cemetery.

A ONCE "beautiful" place to mourn lost loved ones was now a "disgrace" for some Yandina residents outraged with the state of their cemetery.

Long-term resident Suzanne Tigell has been visiting the Nambour Garden Cemetery for the last 36 years and said it was incomparable to its former, manicured grounds.

When visiting her late-father on Christmas Day, Ms Tigell was "absolutely disgusted" with the condition. She said graves were sunken, weeds were overgrown and gardens were rouge.

"(The sunken graves) could have caused serious injury to the unwary," she said.

A sunker grave at the Nambour Garden Cemetery. Warren Lynam

"Many people visit their sadly missed loved ones during this period.

"How disrespectful to our dearly departed loved ones?"

The grounds of the Nambour Garden Cemetery. Warren Lynam

Ms Tigell said trees were felled on the entrance way, the welcome sign and tribute fountain were not working and it seemed as though the grounds hadn't been touched in months.

Sunshine Coast Council said the $38,000 upkeep of lawns and weeding of the cemetery was important and more works were due for March to improve the site.

Work reportedly started late last year to return a dilapidated road to lawn, with the inclusion of two seating areas for cemetery patrons.

Suzanne Tigell and her family would like to see more maintenance on Nambour Garden Cemetery. Warren Lynam

"The seats are anticipated to be installed by February and further work to remediate and repair existing roads and other items within the site is being planned for this year," a spokesman said.

"Council undertakes maintenance on 'sunken' graves following heavy rain, when officers attend cemeteries for other interments or in response to customers informing council of these concerns."

Sunshine Coast Council were not responsible for the upkeep of plaques and memorials laid on the sites, but said action would be taken if these were unsafe.