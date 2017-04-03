Cemetery blaze has firies seeing red

FIRE: Plastic flowers on grave sites were set on fire at the Bundaberg Cemetery.

FIREFIGHTERS who were called to a blaze at Bundaberg Cemetery last night say they are "disappointed” and "disgusted” at the most recent fire-bug act.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg station officer Jonathon Blackley said crews attended the small fire at the cemetery at about 10.30pm.

"Plastic flowers which were placed at grave sites had been lit up by unknown persons,” Mr Blackley said.

"There were multiple flowers along graves in a row that had been lit, I would say about five or six.”

Mr Blackley said by the time fire crews got to the scene, some of the flowers had been self-extinguished and strewn across the site.

He said the disrespectful act had left him shocked.

"I am very disappointed and disgusted that people could do such a thing,” he said.

"It is dangerous and reckless as it is to light fires but to do it in a cemetery, it is just so disrespectful and disappointing.”