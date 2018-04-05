Runaway cement truck misses homes by metres

A cement truck crashed down an embankment in Buderim, narrowly missing three homes.

UPDATE: Tyre tracks show how terrifying close a runaway cement truck came to smashing through homes as it careened down residential blocks this morning.

Nobody was in the truck when it crashed down the hill on Dress Circle Ct, Buderim about 8.15am, despite early reports a person was trapped in the wreckage.

The machine was being used on construction work in the street.

One of the workers in charge of the job told the Sunshine Coast Daily the the cement truck was parked on a steep driveway when it came free of its chocks, rolling freely down the hill.

The cement truck narrowly missed several homes as it careened down the hill.

The truck narrowly missed three houses, one by just 2m.

It still managed to cause some minor damage to property as it rolled about 150m down the hill, finally coming to a rest on its side at the treeline.

The cement truck crashed down the embankment and rolled.

