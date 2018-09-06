Disappointed customers seek Movie World refund

Five of the thrill rides were closed for maintenance.

YOU might think a premium would be put on customer service at Gold Coast theme parks after the Dreamworld disaster.

But that's not what Brisbane real estate agent Gunther Behrendt tells us he found during a Father's Day visit to Movie World with his wife and two kids.

Behrendt shelled out a whopping $356 to enter the park, where his boys, ages 6 and 8, had hoped to scamper on to rides for those under 140cm tall.

Much to their disappointment, five of the thrill rides were closed for maintenance. That left just one junior ride, lasting all of 15 seconds, and a small rollercoaster.

Behrendt and other disgruntled customers sought in vain to get refunds or talk to supervisors, although they were offered free tickets for a return visit.

No one disputes maintenance is vital. Movie World says patrons are alerted to closed rides on both its website and on an LED sign outside the theme park.

But Behrendt maintains he saw no signs before entering the grounds and only noticed one after paying and walking inside.

Ironically, he used to work as a film publicist and marketing manager for park owner Village Roadshow and knows MD Graham Burke.

After mentioning that fact to the company, Behrendt says he's been promised a call from a manager.