ANNUAL MIGRATION: Migaloo is on his way north.

EVERYONE'S favourite albino is making his annual pilgrimage north and should be frolicking in our waters any time now.

Migaloo, the white humpback whale, was spotted off the Gold Coast yesterday morning and was expected to pass Fraser Island today.

The celebrity whale has attracted plenty of attention in the past and last year had an escort for the journey.

If you spot Migaloo, send photos to editorial@news-mail.com.au.