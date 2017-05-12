Celebrity chefs confirmed for famers market

PACKING A PUNCH: Councillor Judy Peters with Bunda Ginga's Anthony Rehbein at the launch of this year's Bundy Flavours.

CELEBRITY chefs Matt Golinski and Janelle Bloom will fire up the crowds at this year's Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market.

The popular market, which last year drew a crowd of 15,000 people, will be held on Saturday, July 8 as part of Winterfeast - a 10-day food festival incorporating a host of mouth-watering events staggered from July 7-16.

Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Judy Peters launched the market this week and was enthusiastic about its line-up of stallholders and guests.

"The event showcases the incredible local produce the region has on offer with an amazing farmers market as well as providing some of the best local culinary artists and producers hosting live cooking demonstrations, along with a host of other activities,” Cr Peters said.

"We are pleased to welcome back celebrity chefs Matt Golinski and Janelle Bloom, who are once again set to demonstrate their culinary skills and good humour while producing flavour-packed dishes based on the region's seasonally fresh ingredients.”

Sponsored by Heritage Bank, the market celebrates the region's position as a major producer of fresh produce and seafood, taking it from the paddock to the plate.

There is also entertainment scheduled for throughout the day at the site at Alexandra Park (West), Quay St.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said Winterfeast highlighted the extraordinary produce from our region.

"Winterfeast is a true collaboration between local farmers, Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism, Bundaberg Regional Council and our passionate culinary industry,” she said.

"We are looking forward to Bundy Flavours and other events in the Winterfeast calendar celebrating our rockstar farmers and our superstar produce to our visitors.”

Applications are still open for stallholders to join the market.

Go to http://bundaberg

regionevents.com.au/

events/bundy-flavours-

winterfeast-farmers-

market for more details.