Celebrity chef to whip up a Winterfeast

BUNDY BOUND: Celebrity chef Alastair McLeod shared his love of food with Toowoomba locals on the weekend.

BUNDABERG'S favourite food festival is just over a week away and Australian celebrity chef and TV personality Alastair McLeod will be here to take the stage.

This year's Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Market will be held in Alexandra Park on Saturday, July 7, and will feature a smorgasbord of flavour and fun.

Foodies will be in a frenzy with the huge selection of local goods, from fruit to vegetables, chocolate, coffee, German sausages, seafood and more.

McLeod said he would host two demonstrations on the day, Get Ready, Get Set! and Food, Drinks and a Celebrity.

"This event is such a wonderful celebration and showcase of this extraordinary food region,” the TV personality and presenter said.

"I love the inventive use of ingredients which always gives me plenty of ideas to add to my own repertoire.”

McLeod said such local community events were important in supporting the region's hard-working farmers.

"Events like Bundy Flavours serve to shine the light on those who fish, farm and grow the produce in the region,” he said.

"The average age of a farmer just over 100 years ago was 21. The average age today is 65.

"Our future food security needs our fervent advocacy and support for our farmers.

"The solution is quite simply under our noses.

"It's our mouth and by then choosing what we put in it.”

McLeod will be joined by some of the region's top producers and food and beverage connoisseurs including the likes of Bundy Honey, Red Shed Seafood and Dangleberry Farms.

Book online: https://bit.ly/2Iy9bC7