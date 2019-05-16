Menu
FRESH APPROACH: Alistair McLeod gives the tick of approval to the freshly caught Snapper Fillets at Grunskes by the River.
Business

Celebrity chef pushes to put Bundy on national foodies map

Carolyn Booth
by
16th May 2019 6:45 PM
IT'S no secret the Bundaberg region produces top-notch produce by the bucket load, but now the rest of Australia is about to see just what we've got to offer.

As part of Tourism and Events Queensland's new initiative, which focuses on the state's food offerings, the region's reputation as the nation's food bowl made it the natural choice to feature in an upcoming edition of The Weekend Australian Magazine.

While other regions often champion a stand-out product, our vast array of fresh produce, from macadamias to seafood and everything in between, meant a food journey, all the way from the farm gates to the chefs plating it up, was the best way to tell the region's story.

And earlier this week celebrity chef Alastair McLeod came along for the ride.

ON THE MAP: Alex Cameron from Water Street Kitchen and Alistair McLeod with a selection of fresh Bundaberg produce.
ON THE MAP: Alex Cameron from Water Street Kitchen and Alistair McLeod with a selection of fresh Bundaberg produce. Brian Cassidy

Travelling to some of the regions well know food destinations as well as its hidden gems, McLeod visited places including Macadamias Australia, Grunske's by the River and Water Street Kitchen.

"It's a privilege to be in the Bundaberg region, such is the diversity of the produce grown in this region and to have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the real food heroes ... the farmers, the fishermen, the growers, the producers, who put the food on our plates ,” he said.

The Tourism and Events Queensland initiative aims to entice empty-nesters to see what the state has to offer and timing-wise, with Bundaberg in the midst of its local produce-celebrating festival Bundy Flavours, there's plenty to savour about dishing up Bundaberg as a food destination.

alastair mcleod
Bundaberg News Mail

