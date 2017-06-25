Celebrity chef coming to Bundy

CELEBRITY CHEF: Miguel Maestre will be visiting the Paisley Park ELC Bundaberg on Saturday, July 1 to take part in their 'Open House'.

KITCHENS around the region will be heating up after chef and The Living Room host, Miguel Maestre comes to town.

The celebrity chef will be hosting a series of cooking demonstrations at the Paisley Park ELC Bundaberg on July 1for the centre's 'Open House'.

Miguel and Paisley Park are hoping to lead the fight against childhood obesity in Australia, and instil healthy eating habits in children, family friendly dinner table etiquette and inspire a love of cooking.

"I am thrilled to join the Paisley Park team and develop seasonal menus to expose children to new tastes and flavours,” he said.

"As a dad with young kids myself, I know that healthy eating habits start early on, so it is vital we involve our children with wholesome, fresh and diverse dishes.”

Joining Miguel at the Open House will be Paisley Park founders, Kat Wieczorek-Ghisso and Peter Raue who will be on hand to conduct tours of the centre's facilities and outdoor playground while children enjoy tasting Miguel's new winter menu, decorating homemade healthy brownies, sensory painting experiences and small world nature play along with arts and crafts activities.