‘Psycho!’: Ronaldo ex’s stunning threat

CELEBRITY Big Brother UK star Jasmine Lennard has vowed to dish the dirt on her ex Cristiano Ronaldo to help the woman accusing him of rape.

Model Jasmine branded the Portuguese football legend a "f***ing psychopath" and threatened to reveal his "true nature".

She dated the former Manchester United and Real Madrid ace 10 years ago - but revealed she has been communicating with him for the last 18 months.

She tweeted: "No one has any idea what he is truly like. If they had half a clue they'd be horrified."

Ronaldo, now playing for Juventus in Italy, is alleged to have raped aspiring US model Kathryn Mayorga, 34, nine years ago in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Leaked court papers suggest his legal team agreed to pay £287,000 (A$511,000) to stop her pursuing charges and gagged her from speaking out - but did not admit any wrongdoing.

On that note and after much thought i am reaching out to Kathryn Mayorga and her legal team to offer my assistance in her rape allegation against @Cristiano please contact me. I have information that I believe will be beneficial to your case and I would like to help you. — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) 8 January 2019

The 33-year-old Jasmine tweeted: "After much thought I am reaching out to Kathryn Mayorga and her legal team to offer my assistance in her rape allegation against @Cristiano.

"I'm not sitting back any longer and watching him lie. I am going to do everything I can to help her. I have messages and recordings that'll be invaluable to Kathryn and her team in showing his true nature."

Ronaldo, 33, denies the rape claims.

He took Kathryn and a pal back to his room where, she says, he asked her to get into the suite's hot tub and offered her some clothes. He then allegedly walked into where she was changing, exposed himself and asked her to perform a sex act.

She refused but says she kissed him on condition he would let her go.

But she claims he then pulled her into a bedroom and raped her. She said he insisted he was a "good guy" except for the "one per cent".

You have NO idea. This is literally just a few small details. No one would believe the things I’m going to share if I didn’t have proof but thankfully because I’m a smart girl I have an abundance of it. Games up. https://t.co/N8ZEihw6Ua — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) 8 January 2019

What am I doing? I’ve been speaking with the victims legal team and will be meeting with them and yes at the appropriate time I will produce all the evidence I have. Twitter is not the appropriate place and this is not the appropriate time. All I care about is helping this girl https://t.co/Eo1Mf0bO27 — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) 9 January 2019

Jasmine told her Twitter followers Ronaldo was a control freak.

She wrote: "Hundreds of messages I have of him. Stories of sexual conquests that mirror Mayorga's. In-depth convos where he acknowledges SERIOUS mental health issues.

"He's a BULLY and he's a LIAR. F***ing psychopath.

"No one would believe the things I'm going to share if I didn't have proof but thankfully - because I'm a smart girl - I have an abundance of it. Game's up."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission