Celebrities on way to region for bumper 1770 Festival

RIDING IN: Layne Beachley is on her way to the region for the 1770 Festival. Adam Yip

A SWAG of celebrities will descend on Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy this week for the Gladstone Region 1770 Festival.

The three-day event will begin at 4pm on Friday and the re-enactment of Cook's landing at 5pm.

The Harmony in our Paradise Street Parade will be at 9am Saturday, starting at 1770 Marina and finishing at the Festival Grounds.

A jam-packed list of performers and attractions will be on show throughout Saturday with festivities wrapping up at 10pm.

The 1770 Festival Fun Run will be at 8.30am on Sunday before another day of attractions, including the highly-anticipated Vanilla Slice War.

Gladstone Region 1770 Festival volunteer Amber Rodgers said that was just the beginning of what was on offer at this year's event, and its theme Surf, Soul and Sound.

"To celebrate some of the attractions that make the Agnes Water and 1770 region awesome, we've added fishing, surfing and motorcross elements to the program.

"We've invited leaders in each of these fields to come and chat with festival patrons - Scott Hillier and Olivia Degn from Creek to Coast; Layne Beachley, the first female to achieve seven World Championships; and Tim Egan, Freestyle Motorcross champ.”

Ms Rodgers said Creek to Coast presenters Mr Hillier and Ms Degn will star at the Festival's first ever "Fishing Precinct”.

She said Ms Beachley would speak at the Surf Workshops.

"The addition of Surf Workshops, a mechanical surfboard to try out and a Surfboard Swap Meet will appeal to locals and visitors,” Ms Rodgers said.