Celebrations ahead for Aussie athletes

Nicholas Hough competing in the 110m hurdles heats at the 17th IAAF World Athletics championships in Doha.

Nicholas Hough competing in the 110m hurdles heats at the 17th IAAF World Athletics championships in Doha.

They have both mastered big day performances on the world stage in the last week or so at the world track and field athletics championships in Doha.

Now hurdler Nic Hough and high jumper Brandon Starc will be involved in separate big day performances a little closer to home.

Hough is to be married this month and said Starc is also tying the knot in upcoming weeks.

"It's pretty exciting,'' Hough said before his world championship campaign of his upcoming nuptials with fiance Penny Skeen.

Nicholas Hough competing at the 17th IAAF World Athletics championships in Doha.

"She has been so good to me. I had been overseas for three months and only came back for two weeks to help plan the wedding.

"We get married two weeks after the worlds.''

Hough, from Baulkham Hills, fell just short of making the final of his pet event at the Doha world championships.

Hough, who studied computer science and is now running his own software start-up company, clocked a 13.61 for eighth place in his semi-final to miss the cut for the medal race.

Starc, also from Baulkham Hills, finished sixth in the world championships final, equalling his seasons's best jump.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist, whose year has been interrupted by injury, put himself in the medal mix with a first-up clearance of 2.30m - which equalled his best this season - but was unable to clear 2.33m at Khalifi Stadium.

Brandon Starc during the men's high jump final at the world championships.

"That was disappointing; the result and how I jumped really," said Starc.

"I didn't really put it together, maybe 2.30 was all right, really the other jumps weren't great.

"I'm disappointed with my jumping.

"Obviously I came here to medal, to win, but the other guys were impressive.

"It wasn't horrible, but not what I wanted."

Hough and Starc are long time Athletics Australia teammates and friends.

Also from the area is Michelle Jenneke who was in Little Athletics at Cherrybrook as a youngster with Hough.

In Doha Jenneke missed the 100m hurdles final after a sub-13 second heat run, finishing seventh in her semi-final in 13.09sec.