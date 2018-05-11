CELEBRATION: Sister city delegation here for 20th

SPECIAL EVENT: The redesigned Nanning Gardens will be officially dedicated on Saturday morning.

A DELEGATION from Nanning will visit Bundaberg this weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the sister city relationship that was established on May 12, 1998.

A highlight of the visit will be the dedication of the redesigned Nanning Gardens, funded through a generous donation of $1.2 million by the Nanning Municipal People's Government.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the strength of the relationship between the cities had evolved over the past two decades.

"While key elements of friendship and shared exchanges are important aspects of the relationship, the development of mutually beneficial economic outcomes continues to be a positive aspect to emerge from the ongoing engagement with Nanning,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We continue to progress discussions relating to joint agriculture, education, tourism and aviation opportunities.

"The support for the region through the annual intake of Chinese students at CQUniversity as well as the support for our Chinese New Year celebrations through the allocation of skilled performers demonstrates the high regard in which Nanning holds the sister city relationship.”

Sister Cities Advisory Committee chair Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the redesigned Nanning Gardens would be officially dedicated on Saturday.

"We have specially inscribed commemorative stones - identical halves produced from the one piece of granite - that will be unveiled to mark the occasion,” he said.

"A significant amount of material associated with the project was imported from Nanning to create the design.”