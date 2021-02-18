Menu
Jesse Carsburg was killed in a motorcycle crash at Noosa on Sunday.
News

Celebration of life to be held for Bay crash victim

Carlie Walker
18th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
A celebration of life will be held for a Hervey Bay man who was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

Jesse Carsburg died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pole in Noosa on February 7.

Long-time friend Becky Taylor told the Sunshine Coast Daily she felt like her heart had been ripped out after learning of the death of Mr Carsburg.

She said he was “like an older brother”.

“He was the most beautiful and caring person in the world,” Ms Taylor said.

“He was always there for everyone no matter what.

“He was a part of my family, and always will be.”

The crash happened about 7.15pm on Eenie Creek Rd.

Police had been in the area looking for a motorcycle following reports of one being driven erratically.

Initial investigations indicate the motorcyclist had sped off when the rider spotted a police vehicle.

Mr Carsburg’s funeral will be held on February 19 at 11am at the Orana Chapel at J Kirk and Sons in Urraween Rd.

