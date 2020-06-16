Celebration fit for centenarians

CELEBRATING a Century of life only happens once, as does turning 101, 102, 103 and so on.

Which is why State Member for Bundaberg David Batt is doing all that he can to give Bundaberg residents the birthday cheer they deserve.

“When someone turns 100, they’re eligible to receive a number of special congratulatory letters from people like the Queen and the Prime Minister, but unfortunately after that significant day and for the years to come, many Centenarians fly under the radar,” Mr Batt said.

“I love learning about the history of Bundy and these people are the pioneers of our region, so I think it’s so important we stay in touch and celebrate with them each and every year.

“That’s why I’m doing my very best to find out all the birthdays of Bundy’s residents aged 100 and over, to ensure their stories are told and their achievements are commemorated.”

PARTY TIME: David Batt helped Herb Woodward to celebrate his special milestone birthday, after turning 102 recently.

The local MP has reached out to aged care facilities in the electorate to ensure all triple digit birthdays can receive the celebration it deserves.

“So far, I have a list of over 20 residents in the Bundaberg electorate who are aged 100 or over, including one lady who is 107, but I have no doubt there are more I am not aware of and I’d love to help share their stories,” Mr Batt said.

“Just two weeks ago I visited local resident Anna McCarthy on her 104th birthday and she told me that when was about 10, Anna and her sister paid 10 shillings to go on a ‘joy ride’ with Bert Hinkler and in her words, it was absolutely terrifying’ … these are the amazing stories of our region that we need to share and remember.”

BIRTHDAY SURPRISE: David Batt celebrating with Anna McCarthy on her 104th Birthday.

The Cheesecake Shop on Bourbong Street has come on board to help and is generously offering to donate a birthday cake for each special celebration.

If you know of a local centenarian, please phone the State Member for Bundaberg’s office on 4111 3110 or email bundaberg@parliament.qld.gov.au.

To read the full story, visit news-mail.com.au.