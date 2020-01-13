Celebration amid news of incoming rain

brittiny edwards Full Profile Login to follow

BUNDABERG residents are going to be dancing in the rain as rainfall is imminent for the region in the coming days.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology said there was going to be multiple chances of rain.

"The good news is most of Queensland will have multiple days of showers and a possible storm, it will be hit and miss but we have multiple chances of getting something," the spokesman said.

"Some days Bundaberg will get hit by the showers and storms, some days not.

"Storms and showers will continue from today right through to Wednesday before clearing up on Thursday and Friday."

"There will also be some moderate fresh easterly winds coming off the ocean."

The forecast until Thursday is a maximum of 31 degrees and a minimum of 22 degrees with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.