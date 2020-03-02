Celebrating women in agriculture

Kate Rehbein from One Little Farm.

THREE Bundaberg women who thrive in the region’s agriculture sector, will be speaking at an upcoming event for International Women’s Day.

The Zonta Club is holding the annual breakfast and has chosen to celebrate with the theme of local innovative women in agriculture.

Linda Vickers from Bundy Limes.

Speakers on the day will include Rose Fraser from Bundy Fungi, Kate Rehbein from One Little Farm and Linda Vickers from Bundy Limes.

Rose Fraser from Bundy Fungi.

President Tanya McLoughlin said she was proud to announce the three female panellists, all of who have been successful in their chosen fields.

“Women had always played a vital role in agriculture, whether it’s on family farms or leading the way in major agricultural enterprises,” Ms McLoughlin said.

“Our three panellists are among those female leaders in a local agricultural sector and are showing innovation in how they produce and deliver products to not just our region but also across Australia and beyond.

“We’re looking forward to having them share their stories and experiences, which in inspire women and girls at the breakfast to pursue their passions with excellence in whatever their chosen fields are.”

Tanya McLoughlin from The Zonta Club, in Bundaberg.

Men and women are welcome to attend the breakfast at Rowers on the River, on Sunday, March 8, at 7.30am.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased from the Carinbundi office at 139 Barolin St, or online at https://bit.ly/2IdBszW.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ZontaClubBundaberg.