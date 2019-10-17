Celebrating state football spirit in Bundy

FOOTBALL: The feats of Bundaberg players and those teams that played at state level in football will be reminisced early next year.

The Waves Sports Club will host a night of celebration on February 15 to commemorate those that played for The Waves and the Bundaberg Spirit.

The Waves had teams in the state competition for two periods from 1979 to 1982 and 1997 to 2002 with the Sprit involved from 2008 until it left the Queensland State League in 2012.

The organisers are now calling on those who played to come together to celebrate the achievements of those teams.

“Between a few of us we thought it would be good to have a combination player reunion,” organiser of the Spirit players Brett Kitching said.

“It’s not really to celebrate an anniversary, just to get everyone together.”

The night, at a cost of $50, will be held with a two-course dinner, two special guests and live music.

The event is limited to 280 people but Kitching hopes plenty of people can turn up.

The organisers have already emailed and sent RSVPs to people they know but the list isn’t everyone.

The deadline for everyone to get back is December 30.

Kitching is now hoping others can let them know if they can come.

“There’s a few people that aren’t on social media that we need to get in contact with,” he said. “We hope this call-out can get them contacting us.

To find out more call Peter Martin, who is organising 1979 to 1982, at marty18@bigpond.net.au, Michael Bainbridge, who is organising 1997 to 2002 at smbainbridge@bigpond.com.au or Kitching, who is organising the Spirit players, at B.Kitching@duplic8.com.au.