Pacific Inclusion celebration back for fourth year running

THE annual Pacific Inclusion celebration is back for the fourth year in a row bringing together people, dancing and good food.

Committee member Tania Deviney said performers and volunteers were motivated by wanting to share their culture with the community.

"Growing up as Islanders we have always surrounded ourselves with our culture and now we want to show other people how we grew up and what we can do," Ms Deviney said.

"It is beautiful, the atmosphere, being surrounded by your people and your culture and sharing that with the local community is beautiful.

"We will also have stalls, for example one will be Vanuatu braiding girls and another will be Aunty Jane who will have her own little art store with the proceeds going to Vanuatu, so we all do our little bit to try and help the Pacific."

Ms Deviney said each year they continued to try and help a new area of the Pacific.

"As a committee we try and choose an island or area that might need some special attention."

So far we have done Samoa, Fiji and Tonga and choose a little charity or two that needs it.

This year any proceeds will go to the home of the elderly in Samoa.

The event has free entry and will include market stalls, a number of performances and face painting.

Attendees can buy a plate of food for $20 with hungi, pig on a stick and other traditional dishes on offer.

The event will be held at 5pm on February 8 at the Lighthouse Hotel.